Death Notices Jacob Wilson

Jacob Lee Wilson, 59, of Lady’s Island and a Burton native, husband of Melissa Wilson, died April 16 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. April 24 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Laurel Bay Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of services There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.