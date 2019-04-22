Death Notices George Hamilton

George “Hamp” Hamilton, 85, of Savannah, Ga., died April 17 at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was the father of Rev. Charles (Mary) Hamilton of Bluffton, Rodney (Helen) Jenkins, Sammy Lee “Phares” (Lisa) Hamilton and Mark Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. April 25 at St. James Baptist Church on Hilton Head Island. The body will repose in the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge of arrangements.