Death Notices
Odessa Simmons
Odessa Woodbury Simmons, 90, of Ridgeland and widow of Arthur Simmons, died April 20, 2019, at her residence.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Clinton L. "Que" Robinson, 36, of Lady's Island, died April 14.
Comments