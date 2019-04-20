Death Notices Clinton Robinson

Clinton L. “Que” Robinson, 36, of Lady’s Island, died April 14.

Wake services will be held from 7-8 p.m. April 21 in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be held at noon April 22 at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Old Fort Cemetery, Port Royal. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.