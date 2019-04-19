Death Notices
Kathleen Ekedahl
Kathleen Ekedahl, 61, of Hilton Head Island died April 17 at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
John A. Walters, 84, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Carol Walters, died April 18 at the Hilton Head Hospital.
