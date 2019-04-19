Death Notices
John Walters
John A. Walters, 84, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Carol Walters, died April 18 at the Hilton Head Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is assisting the family.
John A. Walters, 84, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Carol Walters, died April 18 at the Hilton Head Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
Keith Funeral Services of Hilton Head is assisting the family.
Venita Passele, 80, died April 18 at Hilton Head Hospital. She is the wife of Dr. Nicholas Passele.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments