Death Notices
Louretta Campbell
Louretta T. Campbell, 89, of Beaufort, died April 18 at her residence.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Louretta T. Campbell, 89, of Beaufort, died April 18 at her residence.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Jonathan N. Washington, 84, of the Jenkins Community of Beaufort County, died April 19 at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments