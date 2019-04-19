Death Notices
Jonathan Washington
Jonathan N. Washington, 84, of the Jenkins Community of Beaufort County, died April 19 at Beaufort Nursing and Rehab (Bayview Manor).
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Gloria S. Murray, 71, of Hilton Head Island, died April 17 at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Ga.
