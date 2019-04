Death Notices Gloria Murray

Gloria S. Murray, 71, of Hilton Head Island, died April 17 at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Ga.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. April 20 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Amelia Cemetery, Hilton Head. There will be no public viewing.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.