Death Notices
Yusof Youmans
Yusof L. Youmans, 46, of Ridgeland, died April 12.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 19 at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland.
Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge of arrangements.
Hannelore Serkes, 89, of Hilton Head Island died April 17 at Fraser Health Center.
