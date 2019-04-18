Death Notices
Hannelore Serkes
Hannelore Serkes, 89, of Hilton Head Island died April 17 at Fraser Health Center.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Florence Orage, 96, a native of Hilton Head Island, died April 16 in the Bronx, New York.
