Death Notices Craig Major

Craig Major, 42, formerly of St. Helena Island and husband of Terica Major, died April 13 at his residence in Houston, Texas.

Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. April 19 in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. April 20 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Corner Cemetery on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements are being handled by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals