Death Notices
Florence Orage
Florence Orage, 96, a native of Hilton Head Island, died April 16 in the Bronx, New York.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Gloria S. Murray, 71, of Hilton Head Island, died April 17 at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah.
Comments