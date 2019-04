Death Notices John Chisolm, Sr.

John Henry Chisolm, Sr., 71, of Sheldon, died April 12 at his residence in Sheldon.

Funeral services will be held at noon on April 19 at Canaan Baptist Church, Sheldon. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors. The body will lie in repose at the church from 11 a.m. Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.