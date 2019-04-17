Death Notices
Gloria Murray
Gloria S. Murray, 71, of Hilton Head Island, died April 17 at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Jean (Jeannie) A. Peterson died April 14 on Hilton Head Island.
