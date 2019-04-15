Death Notices
John Chisolm Jr.
John Henry Chisolm Jr., 71, of Sheldon, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Kwamin Nix, 29, of Sheldon, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Comments