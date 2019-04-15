Death Notices

Jacqueline Padgett

Jacqueline Padgett, 92, of Beaufort, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her residence.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Read Next

Death Notices

Kwamin Nix

Kwamin Nix, 29, of Sheldon, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

