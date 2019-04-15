Death Notices
Ethel Simmons
Ethel Simmons, 81, of Lady’s Island, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Colonel Frederick Wayne Clemenz, MD, 85, of Hilton Head, husband of Carol Latimer Clemenz, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.
