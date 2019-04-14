Death Notices
Frederick Clemenz
Colonel Frederick Wayne Clemenz, MD, 85, of Hilton Head, husband of Carol Latimer Clemenz, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.
Arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date.
Isadore Daise, 91, formerly of St. Helena Island, widower of Alice Inabinett Daise died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence in Stockbridge, Georgia.
