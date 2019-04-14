Death Notices Isadore Daise

Isadore Daise, 91, formerly of St. Helena Island, widower of Alice Inabinett Daise died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at his residence in Stockbridge, Georgia.

View is from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. Burial with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. in the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.