Death Notices
Craig Major
Craig Jermaine Major, 42, formerly of the Corner community of St. Helena Island, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence in Houston, Texas.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Colonel Frederick Wayne Clemenz, MD, 85, of Hilton Head, husband of Carol Latimer Clemenz, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.
Comments