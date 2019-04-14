Death Notices

Craig Major

Craig Jermaine Major, 42, formerly of the Corner community of St. Helena Island, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence in Houston, Texas.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.

  Comments  

Read Next

Death Notices

Frederick Clemenz

Colonel Frederick Wayne Clemenz, MD, 85, of Hilton Head, husband of Carol Latimer Clemenz, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at home.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices

Isadore Daise

Death Notices

William Brodeur

Death Notices

Doris Clark

Death Notices

Margaret Polite

Death Notices

Jeannette Wilson

Death Notices

Rita Lane

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service