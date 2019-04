Death Notices Margaret Polite

Margaret Elizabeth “Lizzie” Polite, 75, of the Capers community on St. Helena Island, widow of Nathaniel Joe Polite Sr., died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her residence.

Viewing is from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at New Life Deliverance Temple, on St. Helena Island. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Monday at New Life Deliverance Temple on St. Helena Island. Burial will be in the Cuffy Cemetery on St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.