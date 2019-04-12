Death Notices

Jeannette Wilson

Jeannette Bazemore Wilson, 89, of Beaufort, widow of Arthur Wilson, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Retreat at Lady’s Island.

The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Carteret Street United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CAPA or Alzheimer’s Family Service of Greater Beaufort.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

