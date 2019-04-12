Death Notices
Ella McPherson
Ella Mae McPherson, 67, of Hardeeville, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home.
Ella Mae McPherson, 67, of Hardeeville, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home.
Jeannette Bazemore Wilson, 89, of Beaufort, widow of Arthur Wilson, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Retreat at Lady’s Island.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments