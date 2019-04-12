Death Notices

Ella McPherson

Ella Mae McPherson, 67, of Hardeeville, died on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island.

Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home.

  Comments  

Read Next

Death Notices

Jeannette Wilson

Jeannette Bazemore Wilson, 89, of Beaufort, widow of Arthur Wilson, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Retreat at Lady’s Island.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices

Rita Lane

Death Notices

Jean Bond

Death Notices

Isadore Daise

Death Notices

Josephine Anderson

Death Notices

Doris Clark

Death Notices

Marion Coakley

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service