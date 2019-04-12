Death Notices
Jean Bond
Jean Goncher Bond, 92, of Lady’s Island, widow of Frank Christian Bond, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Copeland Funeral Service.
Jeannette Bazemore Wilson, 89, of Beaufort, widow of Arthur Wilson, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at The Retreat at Lady's Island.
Comments