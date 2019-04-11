Death Notices

Josephine Anderson

Josephine Anderson, 81, of Ridgeland, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.

  Comments  

Read Next

Death Notices

Nancy Perry

Nancy Perry, 77, of Hilton Head Island, died April 5 at Bayview Manor, Beaufort.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE DEATH NOTICES

Death Notices

Margaret Polite

Death Notices

Esther Long

Death Notices

Katie Hill

Death Notices

George Daise

Death Notices

Kathy Climer

Death Notices

Justin Francis

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service