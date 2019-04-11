Death Notices
Josephine Anderson
Josephine Anderson, 81, of Ridgeland, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Ridgeland in charge.
Nancy Perry, 77, of Hilton Head Island, died April 5 at Bayview Manor, Beaufort.
