Death Notices
Doris Clark
Doris R. Clark, 64, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beaufort.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort in charge.
Nancy Perry, 77, of Hilton Head Island, died April 5 at Bayview Manor, Beaufort.
