Death Notices
Rita Lane
Rita Elizabeth Crapse Lane, 69, of Beaufort, widow of Dennis Lane, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Nancy Perry, 77, of Hilton Head Island, died April 5 at Bayview Manor, Beaufort.
Comments