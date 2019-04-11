Death Notices

Kelton Miller

LCpl. Kelton Storm Miller, USMC, 22, of Guyton, Georgia, who was stationed at Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort, died Sunday, April 7, 2018, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Graveside services will be held at the Beaufort National Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.

