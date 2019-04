Death Notices Frank Scott

Deacon Frank Scott, 87, of Yemassee, husband of Rev. Dr. Maybelle Scott, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his residence.

Wake service will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Second Celestial Baptist Church in Beaufort. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Huspah Baptist Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow in the Beaufort Memorial Garden Cemetery in Beaufort.

Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home of Beaufort.