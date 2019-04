Death Notices Nancy Perry

Nancy Perry, 77, of Hilton Head Island, died April 5 at Bayview Manor, Beaufort.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. April 12 at Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Joe Pope Cemetery, Hilton Head Island. The body will lie in repose at the Church from 10 a.m. April 12 until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.