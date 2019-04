Death Notices Esther Long

Esther Ray Long, 75, of Beaufort, wife of Howard Michael Long, died April 10 at her home.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. April 13 at Copeland Funeral Service.

Memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice, 1605 North Street, Beaufort, SC 29902.

Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.