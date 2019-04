Death Notices George Daise

George Rufus Daise, 69, of Lady’s Island, husband of Susie S. Daise, died April 7 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral servicess will be held at 9:30 a.m. April 11 at Friendship Baptist Church, Lady’s Island. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery, with military honors.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.