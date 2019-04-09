Death Notices
Kathy Climer
Kathy Climer, 61, of Bluffton died April 7 at her home.
Visitation will be held April 11 from 6-8 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kathy Climer, 61, of Bluffton died April 7 at her home.
Visitation will be held April 11 from 6-8 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Justin Michael Francis, 75, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Jody Francis, died April 4 at his residence.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments