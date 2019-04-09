Death Notices

Justin Francis

Justin Michael Francis, 75, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Jody Francis, died April 4 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated April 11 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Catholic Church. Visitation and light refreshments will follow in the church family center until 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at http://themmrf.org.

The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

