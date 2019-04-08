Death Notices

George Daise

George R. Daise, 69, of Lady’s Island, husband of Susie Smalls Daise, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Death Notices

Frederick Williams

Frederick Matthew Williams, aka Frederick M. Torain, 58, formerly of Burton, husband of Burton native Patricia Houston Williams, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Jacksonville, Florida.

