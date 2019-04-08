Death Notices
Henrietta Hohman
Henrietta S. Hohman, 78, wife of Dr. Robert J. Hohman, died Friday, April 5, 2019, on Hilton Head Island.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Henrietta S. Hohman, 78, wife of Dr. Robert J. Hohman, died Friday, April 5, 2019, on Hilton Head Island.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Frederick Matthew Williams, aka Frederick M. Torain, 58, formerly of Burton, husband of Burton native Patricia Houston Williams, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Jacksonville, Florida.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments