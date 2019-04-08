Death Notices
Ella McPherson
Ella Mae McPherson, 67, of Hardeeville, died Thursday, April 4, 2019.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home.
Frederick Matthew Williams, aka Frederick M. Torain, 58, formerly of Burton, husband of Burton native Patricia Houston Williams, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Vincent's Healthcare in Jacksonville, Florida.
