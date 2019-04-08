Death Notices Frederick Williams

Frederick Matthew Williams, aka Frederick M. Torain, 58, formerly of Burton, husband of Burton native Patricia Houston Williams, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Jacksonville, Florida.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.