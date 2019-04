Death Notices Johnny Michael

Johnny Michael, 81, of Hardeeville, died April 4.

A walk-through viewing will be held April 8 from 5-7 p.m. in the Edith S. Brown Memorial Room of Stiney's Funeral Home.

A Celebration Of Life service will be held April 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen AME Church, 710 Main Street, Hardeeville.

Professional services are entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home.