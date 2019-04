Death Notices Samuel Roser

Samuel Thomas “Sammy” Roser, 51, of Beaufort, died April 2.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. April 9 at Copeland Funeral Service.

Marine Corps Honors will be held at 3 p.m. April 9 at Copeland Funeral Service.

