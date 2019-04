Death Notices Dorothy Jiles

Dorothy “Dolly” Jiles, 67, of Gray’s Hill, died April 1 at the Colleton Regional Medical Center, Walterboro.

Funeral services will be held at noon April 8 at Friendship Holiness Church, Stuart Point. Burial will follow in the Perriclair cemetery, Ann’s Point.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.