Death Notices
Kraig Minckler
Kraig Mitchell Minckler, 57, of Hilton Head Island died April 1.
Visitation will be held April 9 from 3-6 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal
Road, Hilton Head.
Mary Lou Willetts, 89, of Hilton Head Island, died April 6 at Hilton Head Hospital.
