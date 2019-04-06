Death Notices

Kraig Minckler

Kraig Mitchell Minckler, 57, of Hilton Head Island died April 1.

Visitation will be held April 9 from 3-6 p.m. at The Island Funeral Home and Crematory, 4 Cardinal

Road, Hilton Head.

