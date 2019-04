Death Notices Inelle Bryan

Inelle D. Bryan, 89, of Seabrook, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Carl W. Anderson Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.