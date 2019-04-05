Death Notices Daniel Bunton

Daniel Bunton, 66, of Beaufort, husband of Carol Bunton, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Grays Hill Baptist Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.

The family suggests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.