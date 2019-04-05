Death Notices
Marion Coakley
Marion Coakley, 64, of Dale, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Keith Garvin, 50, of Hardeeville, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.
Comments