Death Notices Joan Drew

Joan Darling Nix Drew, formerly of Ridgeland, died March 31, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, Ridgeland. A short burial service will follow at Ridgeland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Duke Homecare and Hospice.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.