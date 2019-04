Death Notices Keith Garvin

Keith Garvin, 50, of Hardeeville, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bostick Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cathedral Of God in Hardeeville. Burial will take place at Garvin Cemetery in Grays.

Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.