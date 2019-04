Death Notices Juanita Mulligan

Juanita Hazel Mulligan, 85, of Dale, widow of Earl Mulligan Sr., died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her residence.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Second Celestial Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.