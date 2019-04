Death Notices Frank Wilson Sr.

Frank Wilson Sr., 80, a native of Burton, widower of Beatrice Simmons Wilson, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home in Statesville, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Burial will follow in Red House Cemetery, MCAS, Beaufort.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.